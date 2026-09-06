Noblefranca dominates Villegas in Cebu Fighting Championships mainer

Renan Noblefranca celebrates after winning his fight. | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Renan “Limbas” Noblefranca showed he still has lethal kickboxing moves and won by a third-round knockout against Jhan Villegas in the main event of the Cebu Fighting Championships of the Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu on Saturday, September 5, at the Barangay Day-As gymnasium.

Noblefranca, a household name in Yaw-Yan ArDigma’s roster of elite fighters landed a spinning straight kick to Villegas’ abdomen with the latter falling down to his knees. The referee and retired Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Engie Piloto stopped the contest at the three-minute mark of the third round to signal Noblefranca’s win.

Before the knockdown, it was clear that Noblefranca dominated the fight. He displayed Yaw-Yan’s signature techniques, including spinning back kicks, punches, and deadly kicks to the head and body.

Renan Noblefranca dominates

Villegas, a 2024 national champion in kickboxing, responded with punches and kicks but was forced to keep his guard up throughout the fight.

Noblefranca, meanwhile, easily shrugged off Villegas’ punches,and continued to unleash his deadly combinations.

“Nindot akong gipakita pero bilib sad ko sa akong kontra kay lig-on ug gahi sad siya. Kadaghan nako siya naigo ug kusog pero gahi kaayo siya,” said Noblefranca.

(I did well but I also admire my opponent for being tough. I struck him several times with force, but he stayed very tough.)

First Bohol, then One Championships

Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu founder and Noblefranca’s trainer and mentor, Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., said that they are gunning for a slot in the One Championships.

But first, Noblefranca needs to win his upcoming fight in Panglao, Bohol against a fighter from Tiger Muay Thai.

“Amo gyud plano after ani nga fight sa Bohol, gusto namo mo away gyud sa One Championships kay ang quality sa iyahang inawayan pang One Championships gyud. Paningkamotan namo nga modaog mi aning sa Bohol,” said Caniga Jr.

(Our plan is that after this fight in Bohol, Renan should fight in the One Championships because that’s how good the quality of his fighting is. We will do our best to win this fight in Bohol.)

Cebu Fighting Championships results

The Cebu Fighting Championships featured mixed martial arts (MMA), Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

The MMA matches saw Jance Clarc Barbosa beating Owen Fabular. In the other matches:

Tristel Yasay defeated Zen Pacible;

Div Boja outlasted Alex Mabaquiao Jr.;

Francis Quilaquiga defeated Kim Bisbal;

Mark Jaymon Cabase defeated Ed Jungcoy;

Jun Ivan Navaja won over Steven Timtim;

Niño Lee Illut defeated EJ Cabanban Cuenca;

Neil Andrei Enriquez defeated Marcux Recto;

Josh Amatong defeated Vincent Paul Ramirez;

Stephen John Veliganio defeated Jerry Ranile; and

Jem Ababon defeated Carlo Bontillao.

As for the Muay Thai matches, Jeremiah Camota overpowered Kim Gabo, Kerci Mansueto defeated Klaiven Amorol and Mark Gabayan and Carlo settled for a split draw.

In kickboxing, July Salatan defeated Francis Diniel Robaro, and Syd Alcaraz defeated Lyndon Paul Pescador.

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