Cesafi Season 26: USJ-R, DBTC score big wins in high school hoop wars

One of the highlights from the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and Cebu Institute of Technology University’s (CIT-U) game. | Cesafi Photo/Shealtiel Blaine Lim

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs pulled off a stunning 65-48 victory over the favored Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats to open their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 high school basketball campaign with back-to-back wins on Sunday, Sept. 6, in the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory also spoiled what was expected to be a promising season opener for the Junior Wildcats, who finished third overall last season.

Jhun Miguel Telmo led the Jaguar Cubs with a game-high 19 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field, while adding four rebounds and a steal. He was the lone USJ-R player to score in double figures.

Cleveron Jay Fernandez and Ardan Cyrus Navarro chipped in eight points apiece for the Jaguar Cubs, with returning veteran mentor Edito Salacut coaching the squad.

Cesafi high school basketball

Geoffe Vhon Partosa paced CIT-U with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, five rebounds, three steals, and an assist. He was the only Junior Wildcat to reach double figures.

USJ-R controlled the game from start to finish, building a double-digit lead by halftime before stretching its advantage to 18 points at the final buzzer.

The Jaguar Cubs also dominated the paint, 50-32, while forcing the Junior Wildcats into 26 turnovers.

The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves players and coaching staff. | Cesafi Photo

Don Bosco bounces back

In the other high school game, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) bounced back from a lopsided loss to Cebu Eastern College (CEC) in its season opener by defeating Paref Springdale School, 70-49.

Prince Luis Tabada spearheaded the Greywolves with 18 points and two rebounds. Drake Luis Montano added nine points, while Anton Sasuman and Karol Padilla contributed eight points each.

Paref Springdale, which slipped to 0-3 in its debut Cesafi campaign, was led by Jayden See with 13 points. Liam Stefano Lim added 11 points, while Zuriel Encarnacion finished with 10.

The wins gave both USJ-R and DBTC a much-needed boost as the high school tournament continues its early-season grind.

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