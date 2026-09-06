Cebu City suspends face-to-face classes on Sept. 7 amid ‘unhealthy’ air

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Face-to-face classes in all basic education levels in Cebu City will be suspended on Monday, September 7, amid unhealthy air quality, Mayor Nestor Archival announced Sunday evening.

The suspension covers Kindergarten to Senior High School in both public and private schools.

Archival said that modular distance learning will be implemented on Monday to ensure continuity of learning while keeping students safe.

‘Unhealthy’ Metro Cebu air

The latest air-quality monitoring of the Environmental Management Bureau Region VII (EMB-7) showed Metro Cebu’s air quality index (AQI) at 136 as of 4 p.m. That was still classified as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

The 4 p.m. reading was higher than the 127 recorded at 11 a.m. and 126 at 7 a.m. Sunday.

EMB-7 continues to closely monitor local ambient air quality. It has to evaluate the presence, extent, and potential health impacts of haze across the region.

The mayor also advised residents to minimize outdoor exposure and to wear protective masks when going outside. This precaution is particularly important for children and vulnerable individuals.

What’s causing haze?

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupted early Sunday, Sept. 7. Authorities had to cancel all flights at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The eruption also disrupted other domestic airports, as volcanic ash drifted across parts of western Indonesia.

Volcanic ash spread across parts of Jakarta and Lampung province, Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said.

Emergency services have been battling fires driven by an intensifying El Niño and a prolonged dry season. This has generated dense smoke that crossed into Malaysia and Brunei. With Associated Press reports

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