LTO-7 tightens plate enforcement; old green plates still allowed

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists still using old green license plates may continue using them on the road, but the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is encouraging owners to request replacement plates as stricter enforcement of plate guidelines continues.

The clarification on old green plates forms part of several points the LTO-7 issued, as it implements its revised guidelines on temporary, improvised, and fake license plates. It has also spelled out the requirements motorists must meet to avoid apprehension.

Green plates not prohibited

In an interview, LTO-7 chief of Regional Law Enforcement Service Atty. Geralgin Balatucan said that old green plates are not prohibited. However, the agency is encouraging motorists to request replacement plates.

“It’s not prohibited per sé, but of course the old green plates, karaan na na siya. They should be able to request for a replacement plate to acquire a new one,” she said.

Some old green plates remain in use because motorists had previously requested replacements but have yet to receive new plates.

Motorists with old green plates may check the status of their replacement through the LTO Plate Spotter website at https://www.lto-r7-platespotter.ph.

LTO license plates

If a replacement had been requested but not yet received, motorists can use the Plate Spotter to find which LTO office they can visit to claim the plate.

Balatucan said that motorists who had previously requested a replacement do not need to pay again. They only need to present their Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration (OR/CR) when claiming the replacement.

“Wala na’y bayran. You only have to present your OR/CR and then you can claim your replacement plate,” she said.

If the Plate Spotter shows “NO RECORD FOUND,” it means the replacement was not requested in Region 7.

Motorists who know they made the request within the region may visit any LTO office for help.

Other clarifications aside from green plates

“For clarifications and if you really know nga diri ka sa Region 7 nag-request, just go to any LTO office then they may be able to help you to locate your replacement plate,” Balatucan said.

LTO-7 is also enforcing rules covering temporary, improvised and fake plates following the start of stricter implementation on Sept. 1.

Balatucan said that trained deputized agents and law enforcement officers can readily identify fake plates.

Motorists apprehended for plate-related violations should present their OR/CR. When applicable, they also need to show their authorization to use a temporary or improvised plate.

Only 90 days for temporary plates

For temporary plates, Balatucan said the authority to use them is valid for 90 days. Once the authority expires, continued use of the temporary plate is prohibited.

The revised guidelines also prohibit the use of improvised plates without the LTO’s authority.

A plate made elsewhere and displayed as though it were an LTO-issued plate is likewise considered a fake plate, Balatucan said.

One of the indicators that enforcement officers can check is the small QR code found at the bottom or lower-right portion of an LTO-issued plate.

Balatucan said the absence of the required QR code indicates that the plate is fake.

How LTO-7 identifies fake plates

“For example, you have a plate na nakakabit, naa na’y gamay nga QR code sa baba, sa lower right portion of the plate. So if that’s not present there, that’s a fake plate,” she said.

For motorists using authorized improvised plates, the plate should bear the marking “improvised plate” at the bottom and must be supported by the corresponding LTO authorization.

Balatucan said that an improvised plate bearing the required marking is acceptable when the motorist has the authorization to use it.

“Kapag nakalagay sa ubos ‘improvised plate,’ that’s acceptable. And if you have an authorization to use that improvised plate, that is a valid plate,” she said.

LTO-7 has also warned motorists against simply purchasing plates from online sellers, particularly those that imitate official LTO-issued plates.

Violators face fine, possible impoundment

The revised guidelines reiterate the violation under Section II(B)(d) of Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, or “Operating with an improper or unauthorized accessory.”

Violators may face a fine of up to ₱5,000, while the apprehending officer may order the removal of the unauthorized plate.

If the motorist refuses to remove the plate, the vehicle may be impounded, with additional impoundment and storage fees.

The three prohibited acts include using an improvised plate without the required LTO authority, using a fake plate, and using an expired authority to use a temporary or improvised plate.

Enforcement ongoing

LTO-7 began enforcing the revised plate guidelines last Sept. 1, with simultaneous operations being conducted in Cebu and Bohol.

Balatucan said that enforcement and information dissemination are being conducted at the same time. LTO offices are cascading the guidelines within their areas of responsibility.

“Every day, naa ta’y operations and ang mga offices, naga-cascade na pud sa information sa mga areas of responsibility nila. So while they are enforcing, they are also disseminating information regarding the use of temporary or improvised plates,” she said.

As of the interview, however, LTO-7 had not apprehended and fined any motorists for using fake plates or improvised plates without the required authority since the stricter enforcement began.

Formats for temporary, improvised plates

Balatucan said that she believes the information drive is working, noting that LTO offices have also been issuing the necessary authority to motorists requesting to use improvised plates.

She urged motorists to familiarize themselves with the revised guidelines, including the prescribed formats for temporary and improvised plates.

The guidelines and prescribed plate formats are also posted on the LTO Region 7 Central Visayas Facebook page.

“First and foremost, knowledge is power. So for you to be able to know what is allowed and what is prohibited, just please visit LTO Region 7 Central Visayas’ Facebook page. Naa ta didto announcements regarding the revised guidelines for the use of improvised, temporary, and fake plates,” Balatucan said.

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