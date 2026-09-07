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Super Lotto 6/49 Sept. 6 draw: Lone bettor wins P25.3M jackpot

By: September 07, 2026
One ticketholder wins the SuperLotto 6/49 P25.3 M jackpot for the Sept. 6 draw.
Inquirer graphics | Stock photo

MANILA, Philippines— A lone bettor won the P25.3 million Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) draw on Sunday, September 6.

One ticket holder picked the winning combination of the Super Lotto 6/49 — 39-29-44-15-43-25 — that carried a jackpot of ₱25.3 million. This is according to the PCSO.

READ: Lotto Results Today – September 6, 2026

No ticket won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot. The winning combination was 29-38-10-49-23-07, with the jackpot reaching ₱272.33 million.

Minor games

  • 3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 4-6-8; ₱4,500
  • 3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 7-1-8; ₱4,500
  • 3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 5-9-1; ₱4,500
  • 2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 30-22; ₱4,000
  • 2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 11-15; ₱4,000
  • 2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 05-26; ₱4,000

READ: Lotto draw results, September 6, 2026

Draw schedule

Ultra Lotto 6/58 draws are held every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, while Super Lotto 6/49 draws take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

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TAGS: gaming, lotto, PCSO, Super Lotto 6/49
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