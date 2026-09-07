Impeachment trial Day 22: PSA exec to verify identities of CF payees

House prosecutor Representative Chel Diokno delivers his oral arguments before the Senate impeachment court in Pasay City on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | INQUIRER FILE PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — As Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial enters its 10th week on Monday, the prosecution panel is set to establish the identities of recipients of her confidential funds (CFs).

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Assistant National Statistician Marissa Grande is scheduled to testify on the 22nd day of the trial.

In the past weeks, the House prosecution presented the acknowledgment receipts submitted by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) as proof of CF disbursements from late 2022 until the third quarter of 2023.

READ: Duterte impeachment trial: Senate majority backs afternoon hearings

The receipts both offices submitted to the Commission on Audit raised eyebrows when seemingly suspicious names — resembling food, phrases, brands and animals — were listed as payees.

These names include Mary Grace Piattos, Miggy Mango, Nova Santos, Andy Lim, Antonio Pagong, Xuniso Belat and Shane Ngitngit.

READ: Ridon: Arrest case vs Sara Duterte separate from impeachment

Several names listed as recipients were first unveiled when the House Committee on Good Governance and Public Accountability launched an inquiry into Duterte’s secret funds in 2024.

Following the hearings, the PSA reported that 1,322 payees from the P500-million OVP CFs had no birth records.

The PSA reported the same for another 405 supposed recipients of DepEd’s P112.5-million CFs.

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