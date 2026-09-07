Ombud asks DepEd-7 to act on ACT student mobilization probe

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 07,2026 - 10:59 AM

Students were seen in tears during the Cebu City Council’s regular session on April 14, 2026 after the body rejected the proposed accreditation of the ACTIEF Pit-os Campus for the city scholarship program. | Screengrabs from Councilor Alvin Arcilla / FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ombudsman-Visayas has asked the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) to act on a Cebu City Council request for a fact-finding investigation into the alleged mobilization of students to a council session.

In an Aug. 18 endorsement, Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas forwarded to DepEd Regional Director Arturo Bayocot a resolution seeking an investigation into the transport of students to Plaza Sugbo and Cebu City Hall.

The referral gives DepEd the task of determining what action, if any, should follow the City Council’s allegations involving the students and the school activity that brought them to City Hall.

READ: After NBI, Ombudsman asked to probe graft in ACT student mobilization

Students brought to council session

The controversy stemmed from the April 14 council session, when buses carrying mostly senior high school students arrived at Plaza Sugbo and Cebu City Hall as councilors considered a proposal to accredit the Asian College of Technology International Educational Foundation (ACTIEF) Pit-os campus under the city’s scholarship program.

The council later approved a resolution on April 21 seeking a fact-finding inquiry into whether public officers, local officials, or government employees had “conspired, facilitated, or participated” in bringing the minors to City Hall to influence legislative proceedings.

READ: Cebu City Council rejects ACTIEF Pit-os scholarship deal, 8–7 vote

According to the resolution, some students told council members that they had been instructed to attend a “scholarship orientation.”

The resolution also raised child-protection and data-privacy concerns after reports that minors had been filmed and their images posted online without proper consent.

READ: ACT accreditation: Why Cebu City Council majority rejected scholarship deal

It cited possible violations of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, and the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The council also flagged possible liability under Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, if public officials had used the students to exert undue pressure on the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Off-campus activities

The council’s resolution cited DepEd Order No. 66, s. 2017, which sets guidelines for off-campus activities involving learners.

The rules require schools to secure informed parental consent and observe child-protection and safety requirements for activities outside school premises.

Councilors said any misrepresentation of an activity could raise questions about whether the required consent remained valid and whether responsible officials could face administrative or criminal liability.

The resolution separately requested an investigation by the DepEd Cebu City division into the involvement of the school that organized the activity and its compliance with regulations governing off-campus activities.

Scholarship vote

The student mobilization occurred amid a contentious council vote on the ACTIEF Pit-os campus’ proposed accreditation under the Cebu City scholarship program.

The council rejected the accreditation proposal, 8-7, during its April 14 session.

Councilor Alvin Arcilla authored the measure, which sought scholarship assistance for students from upland barangays and cited limited access to higher education institutions.

Opposition councilors questioned the proposal over alleged conflict-of-interest concerns, accreditation issues, and safeguards for students.

Councilor Mikel Rama, who chairs the council’s committee on laws and styling, later described the presence of the students as troubling and questioned whether they had been properly informed about the activity.

“For me, this is sad…we are here to protect students and scholars. It appears the students present here have been misled,” Rama earlier said.

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