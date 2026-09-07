Capitol hospitals log zero haze-related cases over weekend

A view of Metro Cebu on Wednesday, September 2, as haze continues to blanket parts of the area amid deteriorating air quality. | Screengrabbed from Joel Garganera FB [FILE PHOTO]

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu Province’s 16 provincial and district hospitals reported zero haze-related consultations or admissions as of Saturday, September 5, even as poor air quality persisted in Metro Cebu.

Provincial health consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan said the absence of reported cases was reassuring, but should not be taken as an indication that the health risks from haze exposure had passed.

She noted that the province’s hospitals are located outside Metro Cebu, where the haze had been most noticeable, and air quality had reached unhealthy levels.

READ: DOH-7 discourages wet towels for haze, urges N95 or fitted masks

Catalan said healthcare teams remained alert for respiratory and other haze-related symptoms, including those reported through Rural Health Units (RHUs).

Reports from hospitals and RHUs will continue to be consolidated to help provincial authorities monitor possible health effects and guide their response.

“The absence of consultations is not proof that there is no exposure or risk. Some effects may not be immediately felt,” she said in a Facebook post.

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

Haze over Metro Cebu

The health update came as smoke and fine pollutants from forest fires in Indonesia continued to affect air quality across parts of Metro Cebu.

On Saturday, the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) recorded “very unhealthy” levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, in parts of the metropolitan area.

The classification indicated a high health risk for the general population, while people with heart or respiratory conditions were advised to remain indoors.

Air quality improved slightly Sunday to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, but children, older persons, and other vulnerable groups remained at greater risk.

Poor air quality also prompted several localities to suspend classes as a precaution, including Cebu City, which suspended face-to-face classes in all basic education levels on Monday, September 7.

READ: How haze from Indonesian fires impacts Southeast Asia

Precautions urged

Catalan urged residents to limit unnecessary outdoor activities and strenuous exercise while air quality remains poor.

She advised those who need to go outside to wear a properly fitted N95 or KN95 mask.

She said older persons, pregnant women, and people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, or other chronic conditions should take extra precautions.

People with existing prescriptions were urged to keep their medicines and inhalers readily available and to continue monitoring official air-quality and health advisories.

Catalan also recommended those experiencing persistent coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, difficulty breathing, dizziness, unusual weakness, or other new or worsening symptoms to seek medical consultation.

She said anyone experiencing severe difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion, bluish lips, or loss of consciousness should proceed immediately to the nearest emergency room.

“Zero for now, but we will not be complacent. We will keep monitoring, remain prepared, and continue providing updates,” Catalan said.

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