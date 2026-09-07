Social Pension: Cebu City starts P3,000 third-quarter payout until Sept. 10

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 07,2026 - 08:58 AM

FILE PHOTO: Senior citizens gather at the Cebu City National Science High School Gymnasium during the distribution of quarterly social pension payouts for residents of Barangay Labangon and neighboring areas in Cebu City. | Photo: Barangay Labangon – Office of the Punong Barangay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will distribute P3,000 in social pension benefits to qualified indigent senior citizens for the third quarter of 2026 from Sept. 5 to 10, while also processing unpaid beneficiaries from the previous quarter.

Mayor Nestor Archival issued an executive order, setting the guidelines for the third-quarter payout and the re-payroll of beneficiaries who did not receive their second-quarter benefits.

The P3,000 third-quarter stipend covers July to September 2026, in accordance with Republic Act No. 11916, which raised the national social pension for indigent senior citizens to at least P1,000 per month.

READ: Social Pension: Who qualifies and how much senior citizens get

The city will conduct the payout on five scheduled days, excluding Sundays and holidays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where and when to claim

The city will hold the first round of distribution on Sept. 5 and 7 at designated clustered host barangays, with payouts taking place at barangay gyms or other accessible venues identified by the implementing offices.

READ: Social pension: DSWD-7 taps household survey data to identify beneficiaries

The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office will simultaneously handle the re-payroll of unpaid second-quarter beneficiaries.

Cebu City will then conduct another round of distribution on Sept. 8, 9, and 10 outside the ABC Building at the City Treasurer’s Office for beneficiaries scheduled to claim their stipends there.

READ: What do indigent seniors need to claim their social pension?

Beneficiaries who fail to receive their stipend during the barangay distribution may claim it at the Cebu City Hall/CTO distribution during the succeeding three scheduled payout days, subject to verification and availability of the corresponding funds.

The city government may adjust the schedule if unforeseen circumstances arise, provided it gives beneficiaries proper notice and coordinates with the concerned offices.

IDs required

Qualified beneficiaries must present their original National ID and Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) ID.

If either identification document is unavailable, the city may accept another valid government-issued ID, except a Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card, that indicates the beneficiary’s date of birth, subject to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) requirements and validation.

The city will not accept expired identification documents.

Beneficiaries who cannot sign because of illness or illiteracy may use a thumbmark instead, subject to documentation and verification requirements.

Bedridden seniors

Senior citizens who cannot personally claim their stipend because of illness, being bedridden, or other circumstances recognized under DSWD rules may authorize another person to receive the benefit on their behalf.

The authorized representative must submit the prescribed DSWD authorization letter, photocopies of the senior citizen’s and claimant’s IDs, specimen signatures or thumbmarks, and a recent photograph of the beneficiary holding a calendar showing the current month and year.

The original IDs of both the beneficiary and claimant must also be presented during the payout.

The authorization letter must undergo validation by the officer-in-charge of the city’s Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS).

Deceased beneficiaries

The executive order also sets rules for beneficiaries who died during the covered quarter.

If a beneficiary dies within the quarter, the unpaid stipend corresponding to the period when the person remained qualified may still be claimed by the nearest kin or another person authorized under applicable DSWD rules, subject to the required documents.

These include a prescribed warranty and release form, a death certificate, the deceased beneficiary’s ID if available, and the claimant’s ID.

However, beneficiaries who died before the start of the third quarter in July 2026 will not qualify for the third-quarter stipend, even if their names remain on the payroll.

Any unpaid benefit from an earlier period will remain subject to applicable DSWD rules.

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