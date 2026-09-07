Cesafi 26: Hontiveros debuts coaching with a loss, Benedicto goes 2-0

Dondon Hontiveros during a timeout. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Former Cebu City Mayor and ‘Cebuano Hotshot’ Dondon Hontiveros added more limelight to the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 after he officially debuted as the head coach of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters on Sunday, September 6, at the Cebu Coliseum.

However, Hontiveros’ head coaching debut in Cesafi for his alma mater was dampened by a lopsided 47-81 defeat at the hands of one of the best teams in the league, the four-straight finalists University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

READ: Cesafi Season 26: USJ-R, DBTC score big wins in high school hoop wars

Despite the loss, Hontiveros considered the defeat a positive outcome for his young and inexperienced UCLM Webmasters.

“For us, we saw the positives from this defeat. It’s somehow a good thing we lost by a big margin because it will awaken us to be more urgent in our next games. It’s not as painful as losing by a very slim margin against our opponents. I still believe in our players, they’re still young and full of potential,” said Hontiveros.

The UCLM Webmasters dropped to a 0-2 slate in the team standings, while the title quest for the contenders, the UC Main Webmasters, of head coach and lawyer Kern Sesante opened their season with a lopsided win.

Hontiveros wasn’t able to coach UCLM in their close 76-81 loss after playing for the former PBA stars who did a tour around Europe for exhibition games.

READ: Cesafi lifts game suspension as Hontiveros set for coaching debut

Luther Leonard, one of the league’s top forwards, flexed his winning form in the painted area, teaching the younger UCLM squad how things are dealt with under the basket, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The high-flying Maverick Eligoyo also finished with 13 points, three boards, and a steal.

Javier Palco was the lone double-digit scorer for UCLM with 12 points.

Benedicto College Cheetahs players and coaches sing their school hymn. | CDN photo

BC CHEETAHS 81, UP CEBU 72

In the other collegiate game, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs are now 2-0 in the team standings after beating the gritty University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 81-72, in the latter’s season opener.

Four of the Cheetahs finished in double figures, headed by Serge Gabines, who posted a whopping 21-point, 12-rebound double-double with two blocks and a steal. Den Rick Orgong added 14 points with six boards, one steal, and one assist.

READ: Filipinos take another big Korean manhandling

Kenneth Babalcon also had a field night, posting 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Rookie Alcher John Pabalan also made a presence, ending up with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

UP Cebu’s Andrew Padilla and AJ Delos Reyes tallied 12 and 14 points, respectively, as Rommel Rasmo introduced his reinforced lineup featuring last season’s top high school player, Kenneth Fuller of the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, and teammate Xerxes Duran.

Fuller finished with six points, six assists, three rebounds, and a steal in his collegiate debut with the Fighting Maroons.

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