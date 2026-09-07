PADS bags 8 golds, sets 3 world records at Taiwan championships

PADS dragonboat team. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) Adaptive Dragonboat Racing Team made a triumphant return to the international stage, capturing eight gold medals and one silver while setting three world records at the 15th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) Club Crew World Championships in Hualien, Taiwan, last weekend.

After six days of competition, the Omega Pain Killer-PADS Dragonboat Racing Team emerged as one of the standout squads in the prestigious world championships, which ran from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6 and featured an estimated 5, 500 athletes from 22 countries.

The Philippine team dominated the Paradragon division, collecting gold medals in the PD1 and PD2 categories across the 200-meter, 500-meter and 2,000-meter races.

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PADS struck gold in the PD2 Open 500-meter Standard Boat, PD1 Open 500-meter Standard Boat, PD2 Open 200-meter Standard Boat and PD1 Open 200-meter Standard Boat.

The team added four more gold medals in the PD2 Open 200-meter Small Boat, PD2 Open 2,000-meter Small Boat, PD1 Open 2,000-meter Small Boat and PD1 Open 2,000-meter Standard Boat.

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Its only silver medal came in the PD2 Open 500-meter Small Boat.

The campaign became even more remarkable as PADS shattered three world records in the PD2 200-meter Standard Boat, PD2 200-meter Small Boat and PD2 2,000-meter Small Boat events.

The team also finished first overall in the Small Boat Open among 28 teams and first overall in the All Boat Types Open among 45 teams.

PADS placed second overall in the Standard Open involving 25 teams, while also finishing fourth overall in the World Championship field of 66 teams.

The impressive showing marked a triumphant return to the international scene for the Cebu-based squad, which had been unable to compete in the 2024 world championships in Italy and the 2025 edition in Germany because of financial limitations.

PADS, a three-time world champion, remained active in domestic competitions during its international hiatus, with its paddlers spending the past two years testing themselves against able-bodied teams in races across the Philippines.

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