Silverio fastest Filipino finisher in triathlon para championships in Subic

Alex Silverio | TRAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Amputee triathlete Alex Niño Silverio has once again proven why he is among the top para triathletes the Philippines can offer after emerging as the fastest Filipino triathlete in the 2026 NTT Asia Triathlon Para Championships on Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales.

The amputee triathlete from Compostela town in northern Cebu put up a strong fight before settling for third place in the men’s PTS4 race with a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 36 seconds, making him the fastest Filipino para triathlete in the rain-drenched competition.

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He trailed Japan’s Hideki Uda and Keiya Kaneko, who finished first and second, respectively. Uda clocked 1:01:21, while Kaneko finished in 1:06:41.

Fellow Cebuanos Cedei Abellana captured fourth place in 1:16:55, while Leonardo Acosta finished fifth in 1:38:08.

In the men’s PTS2 race, Jake Lacaba placed fourth in 1:32:09.

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Japan stamped its class in the competition, which was marred by heavy rains that forced organizers to modify the race from a triathlon to a duathlon, catching all the competitors off guard.

Keiichi Sato topped the men’s PTS5 race in 1:08:00, while fellow Japanese Takumi Ando settled for second in 1:03:56, followed by Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyor Murtazayev in 1:05:01.

The other Japanese triathletes who won races were Masaki Fujita in the men’s PTS3, Ryota Kashiki in the men’s PT Visually Impaired, Shiori Funamizu in the women’s PT Wheelchair, and Yukako Hata in the women’s PTS2.

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