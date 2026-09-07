Arrested ‘gunman’: P10K for hit, drugs to condition us for crime

The suspected gunman (right, in a white T-shirt) in the killing of a carinderia owner, whose body was dumped in Barangay Sudlon 1 in Cebu City, is escorted by police to the police station after his arrest. | Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An e-bike driver in Cebu City admitted to being paid P10,000 to kill a carenderia owner, who was abducted, shot dead, and later dumped at the side of the road in a mountain barangay in Cebu City last week.

John Elvis Gutobat, 31, of Barangay Pahina Central in Cebu City, also allegedly admitted to police investigators that he and his cohorts took illegal drugs to condition themselves for the crime.

Gutobat allegedly confessed to police that the one who allegedly ordered the hit on the carinderia owner in Consolacion town was a certain “Shaun,” who remained at large as of this posting.

READ: 2 suspects arrested for fatal shooting of Dalaguete farmer

Gutobat was arrested on Sunday at past 7 p.m. along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Basak Pardo in Cebu City, 3 days after the killing of carinderia owner Leo Leaño.

Police have tagged Gutobat as the suspected gunman in the killing of Leaño, a 57-year-old carinderia owner from Consolacion town.

Leaño was abducted, shot dead, and his body was dumped and found at the side of the road in Sitio Morga, Barangay Sudlon 1, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, on Thursday, September 3.

READ: Dalaguete shooting: Suspected lookout nabbed, shooter still at large

Police have identified 4 suspects in the killing and they have arrested 3 of them, including Gutobat.

One of them was the driver, identified as alias “Eleazar,” of the rented vehicle used during the killing, and alias Ritchie, who was tagged by Gutobat and Eleazar as one of their leaders.

The other one was alias “Shaun.”

Police are also investigating claims that Shaun has a cohort, allegedly, who is an inmate in jail and allegedly one of the suspected masterminds in the killing.

READ: Cops eye robbery in old American-Filipino couple’s slay in Dumaguete

Meanwhile, Gutobat admitted to police that he was the one who shot and killed Leaño under the orders of his associate, “Shaun.”

The suspected gunman said that after dumping the body, he and his cohorts fled in a rented car to Barangay Pahina Central, where Gutobat claimed that he was paid P10,000 for the killing.

He also admitted to shooting the victim twice.

“Kaduha nako napusilan. Wala ko kahibalo nga buko-buko ba ang ikaduha o sa tiyan,” the suspected gunman told police.

(I shot him twice. I did not know where I hit him, whether it was at the back or at the stomach.)

“Na mao to nakaduhaan nako pagpusil kay sige man silag singgit nga sige na kay mangadto nata,” he further told police.

(He said that he fired the second shot because his companions were shouting to do it so that they could leave the area.)

He said that the team monitored the victim for two days.

On the second day, Gutobat claimed they were given illegal drugs (shabu) to “condition” themselves for the crime.

Gutobat said that he fled by bus to Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu, after learning that two of his cohorts — alias Ritchie and Eleazar — were captured over the weekend.

He said he decided to return to Cebu City to surrender after he saw the news that his accomplice confessed to the crime.

Police, however, intercepted and captured him before he could surrender.

“Nagmahay na gyud ko. Nadala ra gyud ko sa kwarta-kwarta. Sa pamilya, pasayloa ko ninyo,” Gutobat said.

(I regret what I did. I was just taken in by the money. To the family (of the victim), forgive me.)

Investigators are filing charges of Kidnapping with Murder before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office today against the three suspects.

Authorities emphasized that they have a tight case, bolstered by extrajudicial confessions signed by both Gutobat and one of his accomplices.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, Deputy City Director for Operations at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), credited the rapid resolution of the case to sustained intelligence gathering supervised by CCPO Director Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde.

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