Dizon relieves 2 DPWH engineers after fatal Pampanga manhole accident

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon. | File photo

MANILA – Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon has relieved two Pampanga district engineers over their alleged failure to ensure road safety measures along a highway in Angeles City, where a man died after falling into an open manhole.

“In view of your failure to comply with the required safety standards, among other infractions, you are hereby relieved of your duties as Officers-in-charge, Office of the District Engineer and Office of the Assistant District Engineer, Pampanga 3rd District Engineering Office,” Dizon said in a memorandum addressed to Pampanga 3rd officer-in-charge district engineer Aser Mallari and OIC Assistant District Engineer Augustin Dagsaan Jr., and released Sunday night, August 6.

The order takes effect immediately.

READ: Dizon: DPWH cooperating with Ombudsman flood-control probe in Cebu

He also ordered both officials to conduct an inventory, accomplish, complete and sign all pending documents and deliverables, and formally turn over all official documents to the appropriate office to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of public service.

The victim, Reiner Novero, died after falling into a flooded, open drainage canal along Fil-Am Friendship Highway, Barangay Cutcut, Angeles City on Aug. 28.

The incident was captured via a closed-circuit television camera and went viral on social media.

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