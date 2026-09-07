Sara Duterte initially sought detention at Camp Crame – Remulla

Vice President Sara Duterte arrives at the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Saturday, September 5, 2026, to post bail following an arrest warrant issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98. The warrant stems from three counts of grave threats filed against her. | INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte initially expressed a preference to be detained at Camp Crame, the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Quezon City, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Monday.

Remulla said PNP personnel coordinated with Duterte’s camp last Friday, shortly after the Quezon City Regional Trial Court issued an arrest warrant against her over a grave threats charge. He made the statement during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

“Bakit hindi namin inaresto? Ang gusto nila magpakulong dito,” he said.

READ: Palace: PNP will not be used against Sara Duterte

“Sabi namin, bakit ikukulong kaagad? In the end, nagpalit sila ng isip. Nag-contact sila na pupunta na lang diretso sa Quezon City court,” he added.

The warrant was issued in connection with a criminal complaint against Duterte over remarks she made threatening to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if she herself were killed.

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