5% pay hike seen to boost PNP personnel morale

| PNP file photo

MANILA – The five percent increase in the base pay of uniformed personnel next year is expected to improve the morale of police officers and support them in carrying out their duties nationwide.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the salary adjustment acknowledges the demands of police work and may help strengthen personnel’s commitment to serving their communities, according to a news release issued Sunday.

The Department of Budget and Management said PHP73.7 billion has been earmarked for the subsistence requirements of military and uniformed personnel in 2027.

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Additional funding has also been provided for salaries, personnel benefits, healthcare, equipment and other operating expenses.

For the PNP, a proposed budget of PHP242.5 billion has been allocated for 2027 to support its personnel and operational requirements.

The salary adjustment is part of the government’s continuing efforts to strengthen the welfare of uniformed personnel, while also reinforcing their responsibility to provide professional and dedicated public service.

“The increase in the salary of police officers is a fitting recognition of their selfless service to the Filipino people. We thank the national government for the continuous support that boosts the morale of police personnel who secure our communities,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

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