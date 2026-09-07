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Sara Duterte turned down PNP security offer – Remulla

By: Jason Sigales - Inquirer.net | September 07,2026 - 01:09 PM
Sara Duterte PNP Security
| File poto

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte was offered security assistance by the Philippine National Police (PNP), but she reportedly declined it, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said.

“Kung wala siyang tiwala, that is her prerogative,” Remulla said in a press briefing in Camp Crame on Monday.

“We did offer sa PSPG (Police Security and Protection Group), but ayaw niya,” he noted.

READ: Palace: PNP will not be used against Sara Duterte

The PSPG is an office under the PNP which provides protective security services for government officials.

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TAGS: Jonvic Remulla, PNP, Sara Duterte, security
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