Yellow, red alerts up for Visayas grid for the nth time

NGCP substation. | NGCP

MANILA, Philippines – A one-hour red alert was raised over the Visayas grid Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. as available capacity remained tight amid high demand.

In an advisory, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said a yellow alert was also in effect from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Available supply was around 2,530 megawatts, while peak demand was projected to reach 2,508 megawatts.

READ: EXPLAINER: Color-coded grid alert statuses and what they mean

NGCP said eight power plants in the Visayas were unavailable this month, led by Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) Unit 1 and Panay Energy Development Corp. Unit 3.

The eight unavailable plants are in addition to 23 others that have been offline since as early as 2021 and 15 operating at derated capacities.

The unavailable and derated plants have reduced the Visayas grid’s capacity by around 818.9 megawatts.

READ: Visayas grid remains vulnerable to brownouts

NGCP also cited the derated capacity of TVI Unit 2, which has a capacity of 146.2 megawatts, due to a “main steam problem,” as well as limited electricity imports from the Mindanao grid, as additional factors behind the alerts.

A yellow alert is issued when available supply is insufficient to meet the grid’s contingency requirement.

A red alert is raised when capacity is insufficient to meet both demand and the grid’s regulating requirement. (PNA)

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