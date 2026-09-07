College students responsible for own safety amid haze – Siasar

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, on Monday explained why college students were not included in the suspension of face-to-face classes, following a request from tertiary students to also suspend classes amid the haze. | CDN Digital photo / Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City kept college students in face-to-face classes despite unhealthy air quality.

Mayor Nestor Archival’s chief of staff said tertiary students are capable of taking greater responsibility for protecting themselves from the haze.

Kenneth Siasar said Monday, Sept. 7, that the city considered the age and maturity of college students when it limited the suspension of face-to-face classes to basic education learners from kindergarten to senior high school.

READ: Forest fires in Indonesia bring haze to Metro Cebu

“I-compare nimo sa college nga responsible enough to protect themselves [to] wear masks all the time,” Siasar said.

(Compared with college students, who are responsible enough to protect themselves, such as wearing a mask all the time.)

READ: Metro Cebu air quality better, still ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’

He said the city also considered the greater vulnerability of children, who may remove their masks while playing or engaging in activities outdoors.

“Ikomparar pa sa mga bata nga because of kanang kalingaw ba sa ilang panghuna-huna, nya magduwa sila, removing the mask, ‘di ba?” Siasar said.

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

(Compare that with children who, because they get carried away while having fun, may play and remove their masks, right?)

The explanation came as some tertiary students sought inclusion in the suspension of face-to-face classes amid deteriorating air quality in Metro Cebu.

Siasar said younger students face a greater risk of inhaling polluted air because they may not consistently follow protective measures such as mask-wearing.

“Ang chance nga ma-breathe nila [mga bata], kana katong hangin karon nga dili kaayo maayo, so mao na nga makasakit sila. So, I think mao na ang wisdom nga atong gitan-aw no, nga wala nato gi-include ang college,” he said.

(There is a chance that they could breathe in the air, which is not very good right now, and that could make them sick. I think that is the reasoning we considered in not including college students.)

Face-to-face suspension

Archival announced on Sunday evening that Cebu City would suspend face-to-face classes on Monday, Sept. 7, across all basic education levels in both public and private schools.

The suspension covered kindergarten through senior high school and followed the city’s assessment of the air quality index, which had reached unhealthy levels.

The city shifted affected learners to modular distance learning for the day and advised residents, particularly children and vulnerable individuals, to limit outdoor exposure and wear protective masks when going outside.

Face-to-face class suspension started the previous week as the city monitored the air quality situation.

But the latest monitoring showed that the haze remained a concern on Monday.

The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMb-7) recorded an AQI of 158 at the Metro Cebu monitoring station as of 7 a.m. on Sept. 7, placing the air quality in the “Very Unhealthy” category.

The continuing poor air quality has prompted calls for stronger precautions, including from college students who sought the same face-to-face class suspension imposed on basic education.

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