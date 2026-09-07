Martin Romualdez, former House speaker, charged with plunder

Former House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — A plunder case against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez has been filed by the Office of the Ombudsman in the Sandiganbayan.

Romualdez and former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co have been accused by Ombudsman investigators of alleged “concerted and coordinated acts” in “unlawfully amassing, accumulating, and acquiring ill-gotten wealth” amounting to approximately P56 billion from 2022 to 2025, some of which were purportedly delivered by the bodyguards through suitcases.

READ: Probe of Romualdez, Co tags firms, ‘maleta’ use

Marcos, in his fifth State of the Nation Address in July, said “we have to do what is right” as the anti-graft body is preparing to file cases against his cousin Romualdez.

Romualdez said he “respects” the statement of Marcos as he repeatedly denied charges against him, saying he is ready to prove that he did not do anything illegal. /dl

READ: Sona 2026: Marcos says cases vs Romualdez to proceed

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