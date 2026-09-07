Fuel prices to increase by about 5 per liter Tuesday

Fuel companies will hike fuel prices beginning on Tuesday. | INQUIRER File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms plan to raise prices by about P5 per liter starting Tuesday. This means that motorists will have to shell out more for fuel products.

Local fuel retailers could impose price hikes of as much as P4.69 per liter for gasoline, said the Department of Energy in a media briefing.

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Diesel prices will also jump by up to P5.18 per liter.

Kerosene will have the biggest increase, reaching P5.58 per liter.

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DOE officials stated that renewed attacks in the Middle East and the local currency’s weakening against the US dollar are causing the price increases. /pai

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