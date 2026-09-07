Budget cuts may halt DepEd teacher hiring in 2027 – Angara

Education Secretary Sonny Angara. | Photo from DepEd Philippines/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) will have no funds to hire new public school teachers in 2027 after its recruitment program was excluded from the agency’s proposed budget, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said Monday.

During a congressional budget hearing, Angara confirmed that funding for the hiring of new teachers next year had been reduced to zero when asked if the allocation had been scrapped.

“Yes,” Angara said.

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“Unfortunately, there was none,” he told lawmakers in mixed English and Filipino. “But we’re hoping that it will be hiked in the course of the budgetary process.”

DepEd was earmarked P973.40 billion under the 2027 National Expenditure Program, 3.87 percent lower than its P1.01-trillion funding this year.

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Angara’s presentation to lawmakers showed that the agency had requested an additional P49.16 billion for its “personnel improvement” program, including P4.29 billion for the hiring of 14,274 teachers.

“This is part of the wish list,” he said.

His appeal comes as legislators review the P7.2-trillion spending plan. Congress is the final arbiter and can cut or tweak funding at its discretion, leaving the door open for amendments to DepEd’s budget proposal.

Angara said DepEd hires an average of 20,000 teachers a year, noting that the agency received enough funding to hire 32,000 teachers for 2026.

“We got 32,000 this year, which is above the average hiring [average],” he said.

Besides funding for Teacher I posts, Angara also requested P16.64 billion for hiring 39,428 Project Development Officer I staff and P10.52 billion to fund 14,126 School Principal I posts.

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