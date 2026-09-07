Old Cebu City subdivisions have no detention ponds, check finds

Skyline of uptown Cebu City. CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has started inspecting subdivisions for flood-mitigation measures and found older developments without detention ponds.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to Mayor Nestor Archival, said Monday, Sept. 7, that the city had received reports from 16 subdivisions and had begun validating their submissions through on-site inspections.

The inspections cover developments that the city had asked to submit details of their detention ponds and other flood-mitigation facilities as part of its review of how upland developments may contribute to flooding in downstream communities.

But the initial inspections have also highlighted a problem involving older subdivisions that have already been turned over to homeowners’ associations.

“Wala man gyud detention pond ang uban subdivision, katong mga karaan,” Siasar said. (Some older subdivisions do not have detention ponds at all.)

READ: Only 4 of 65 Cebu City developers meet flood mitigation plan deadline

Not in original plans

Siasar said some older subdivisions did not include detention ponds in their original development programs, leaving little or no space for the city to require conventional detention facilities after the properties had already been developed and turned over to homeowners.

The city is now considering how such developments could add flood-mitigation measures, including the possibility of placing detention facilities beneath passageways where available space limits conventional construction.

However, Siasar said the city has yet to determine whether homeowners’ associations should shoulder the cost of these retrofits or if the city can intervene, as many of the affected properties remain privately owned.

He added that the City Legal Office is examining property ownership because the city cannot legally use public funds for projects on private land.

READ: Cebu City to inspect 65 developers over flood-mitigation compliance

Moreover, the city plans to consolidate the results of its inspections and submit them to the DENR, which Siasar identified as the agency that will evaluate the adequacy of the reported measures and determine the applicable requirements for existing developments.

Siasar said the city has yet to receive specific DENR guidance on how older subdivisions without detention ponds should comply.

He said the city may also consider factors such as the amount of land covered by concrete, the volume of stormwater a development generates, and the capacity of nearby waterways to receive runoff.

Required for new developments

For newer developments, however, Siasar said detention ponds form part of the requirements.

The city’s Office of the Building Official could also act when approved plans already include detention ponds or other drainage facilities, but developers fail to construct them as designed, he said.

“Kung it was included sa ilahang design, or sa drawing, nga apil ang detention pond, but it is not properly followed, then dunay role ang atong Office of the Building Official,” Siasar said.

(If the detention pond formed part of their design or plans but they failed to properly follow it, then the Office of the Building Official has a role.)

Siasar said the city has also revisited the review process of its Technical Infrastructure Committee, or TIC, which evaluates development proposals after construction.

He said the timing creates a challenge because drainage systems may already be completed by the time a project reaches the TIC.

The city has therefore been returning applications with deficiencies and enforcing stricter compliance with drainage requirements, Siasar said.

Slow compliance

Of the subdivisions and developers asked to submit reports, 15 have so far complied, Siasar said.

The city has begun joint inspections involving the Department of Public Services, the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, the Department of Engineering and Public Works, and the City Administrator’s Office.

Siasar said inspectors are not merely checking whether a detention pond exists. They are also tracing how water moves through a development and toward downstream drainage systems.

The city has inspected parts of Monterrazas and Arcenas, among other areas, he said.

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