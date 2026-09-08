Discover your next favorite bite and more at Metro Munch in SM J Mall

A new food and lifestyle pop-up is giving Cebuanos another place to discover trending flavors and emerging food concepts, with Metro Munch running at SM J Mall from September 5 to 20 as part of the SM Food Festival 2026.

Metro Munch runs until September 20, 2026, during mall hours at The Atrium, Upper Ground Level, SM J Mall.

Held at The Atrium, the fair brings together a selection of food merchants with live art, music, tarot readings, and hands-on workshops.

The event is held in collaboration with Cebu-based pop-up organizer Papi and Friends, giving homegrown brands another space to showcase their offerings and meet new customers.

Photo by Audrey Gomez, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Papi and Friends Founder and Marketing Lead Cjay Ocampo said working with SM J Mall has given the group room to explore different types of markets, including Metro Munch’s focus on food trends this September.

“When we started working with SM J Mall, they gave us the opportunity to explore concepts like food markets. For September, we came up with Metro Munch, where we invited trendy food concepts offering everything from matcha and cheesecakes to mochi and egg coffee,” Ocampo told CDN Digital.

Papi and Friends has been organizing flea markets and pop-ups since May 2024 and began working with SM J Mall in April 2026.

A mix of familiar favorites and new finds

Metro Munch gives visitors plenty to discover in one stop. Ocampo said the roster includes longtime Papi and Friends merchants alongside newcomers, with some joining a pop-up for the first time.

The selection spans matcha, frozen yogurt, coffee, pastries, cheesecakes and other sweet and savory bites. Among those taking part are Lunti Matcha, 18 Degrees, Cookie Bestie, Kean’s Pastries, The Cozy Oven, Friends & Family, Residente Café and Jone & Co.

Photo by Audrey Gomez, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

Twist & Buckle, recognized in the Hong Kong Michelin Guide for its churros, is also part of the fair, along with Calm Grounds, Pilloughs, Mr. Taho and Candy Corner.

Together, they give Cebu’s food-loving crowd a mix of familiar favorites and something new to try.

A taste of Metro Munch on opening day

On opening day, SM J Mall invited local content creators to get a firsthand taste of Metro Munch with a food crawl around The Atrium, sampling food and drinks from selected stalls.

Photo by Audrey Gomez, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

Guests also got creative during a Cake Decorating Workshop, where they decorated their own cakes to take home.

The food crawl and workshop gave guests an early look at what Metro Munch has in store beyond its food lineup, with more things to see and do scheduled throughout the fair.

More than a food stop

Beyond the stalls, Metro Munch also fills The Atrium with activities that visitors can experience before or after grabbing a bite.

Live Portrait Painting and Tarot Reading are scheduled on September 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20. Metro Melodies brings busking performances from September 6 to 13 and September 18 to 20, while DJ Spin Off takes place on September 12 and 19.

Photo by Audrey Gomez, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

Visitors can also join a Creative Clay Session and Slogos Night on September 18, an Image Transfer Workshop on September 19, and Cake Painting on September 20.

With food, art, music and hands-on activities sharing the same space, Metro Munch gives Cebuanos another way to spend a day out while discovering something new at SM J Mall.

Metro Munch runs until September 20, 2026, during mall hours at The Atrium, Upper Ground Level, SM J Mall.

For more information on Metro Munch and its upcoming activities, visit SM J Mall’s official Facebook page.