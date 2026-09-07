San Fernando: Tricycle and motorcycle collide head-on, 1 dead, 2 hurt

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A tricycle with a passenger collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing the tricycle driver and seriously injuring the passenger and the motorcycle driver.

The crash happened on Sunday evening in Sitio Luknay, Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

READ: 19-year-old motorcycle rider killed in road crash in Medellin, Cebu

Initial investigation showed that the impact of the crash threw both drivers from their vehicles, landing hard on the pavement.

The dead driver was a 58-year-old resident of Barangay South Poblacion.

The 24-year-old motorcycle driver, who is from Barangay Basak, sustained serious injuries in the collision.

READ: 1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Naga highway crash

The tricycle passenger, a 47-year-old female worker of the local government unit from Barangay Tinubdan, was also injured in the crash.

Based on the initial investigation, the tricycle was traveling to Barangay Tinubdan, while the motorcycle was heading towards the National Highway.

Upon reaching Sitio Luknay, the tricycle suddenly swerved to the opposite lane where the motorcycle was traveling.

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Due to the impact, the driver of the tricycle and the motorcycle got thrown and landed at the road. The two sustained injuries due to the collision.

They were immediately brought to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City by the municipal ambulance for medical attention.

However, due to his severe injuries, the tricycle driver was declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

The passenger of the tricycle and the driver of the motorcycle were still recuperating from their injuries at the hospital.

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