September 9 holiday: Cebu workers get a special non-working day

President Sergio Osmeña Sr. | Portrait photographed by Official Gazette of the Republic of the Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will observe September 9 as a special non-working holiday, giving workers and residents across the province a day off to mark the birth anniversary of former President Sergio Osmeña Sr.

Republic Act No. 6953 declares September 9 of every year a special non-working public holiday in Cebu City and the Province of Cebu, including its component cities, in honor of Osmeña.

The law, which took effect in 1990, also designates September 9 as a special working public holiday in the rest of the country.

EXPLAINER: Regular vs. Special Non-Working Holidays

Why is September 9 a holiday in Cebu?

September 9 marks the birth anniversary of Osmeña, who was born in Cebu City on September 9, 1878.

Osmeña became the fourth president of the Philippines and was eventually known as the “Grand Old Man of Cebu”. He assumed the presidency in 1944 after the death of President Manuel L. Quezon and led the Commonwealth government during the final years of World War 2 and the country’s liberation from Japanese occupation.

Before becoming president, Osmeña built a career in journalism, law, and public service. He co-founded the Nacionalista Party with Quezon and later served as vice president under the Commonwealth government.

Osmeña’s political career began in Cebu, where he emerged as a prominent public figure before moving to national politics.

Congress enacted RA 6953 on May 22, 1990, declaring September 9 a special non-working public holiday in Cebu City and the Province of Cebu with its component cities. The law amended Batas Pambansa Bilang 937, which previously governed the observance.

What does the holiday mean for workers?

Because September 9 carries a special non-working holiday classification, private-sector employees who do not work generally follow the “no work, no pay” rule unless their employer has a more favorable policy, established practice, or collective bargaining agreement that grants pay for the day.

Employees who work on the special non-working holiday should receive 130% of their basic wage for the first eight hours, or their daily rate plus an additional 30%.

For work beyond eight hours, employers must add another 30% of the employee’s hourly rate for the overtime hours.

If September 9 falls on an employee’s scheduled rest day and the employee works, the rate increases to 150% of the basic wage for the first eight hours. Overtime work on the rest day carries an additional 30% of the hourly rate on that day.

The Department of Labor and Employment reiterated these statutory rules in its 2026 advisories on special non-working days.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP