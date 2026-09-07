Cesafi 26: UP, CIT-U clash in college division

The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons. | Cesafi Photo/Nixie Pepito

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After losing their season opener on Sunday, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons have a chance to get into the winning column as they plunge back into the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, September 8, at the Cebu Coliseum.

However, it won’t be an easy task. They will take on the revamped Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the second game at 7:45 p.m.

The Fighting Maroons started their season last Sunday, September 6, with a loss to the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 72-81, while introducing some new faces to its roster.

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UP Cebu Fighting Maroons

Rommel Rasmo, who has a winning record as a high school basketball coach, introduced some players to the team such as last season’s No. 1 high school player, Kenneth Fuller. He and his teammate from the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, Xerxes Duran, started their rookie season in college.

Despite the loss, UP got back the services of one of its reliable big men, Aron Kress, who spent the whole season last year sidelined due to a meniscus tear.

UP Cebu fielded familiar faces last Sunday who showed up but fell short against the more cohesive and deadlier Cheetahs, who are now 2-0 in the team standings.

The CIT-U Wildcats, on the other hand, are gunning for their second straight win following their impressive season opener against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars last August 30.

CIT-U Wildcats in Cesafi 26

The Davao-reinforced Wildcats of head coach Felix “Donbel” Belano will field the Davao Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (DASAFI) headed by its league “MVP” Braebon Thompson and the rest of the Mythical Five, who all delivered in their Cesafi baptism against the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the high school division will have last year’s finalists, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, making their first game of the season. Organizers moved their previously scheduled season opener last Saturday, September 5, to a different date due to the haze and poor air quality brought by the wildfires from Indonesia.

They will face the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs at 6:15 p.m. This will also introduce UC’s new head coach, Calib Gawangon, who served as the UC Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue Webmasters’ long-time head coach but switched places with Reggie Licanda during the off-season.

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