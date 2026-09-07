Convocar captures SUGBU bowling title under new format

Ted Convocar (middle) with second placer Martin Villar (left) and Rommel Calipay. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ted Convocar emerged as the overall champion as the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) brought back its classic singles format in its latest shootout tournament last Sunday at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

A total of 28 keglers competed in the four-game series, with Convocar topping the field after knocking down 845 pins, including 27 handicap points, off a scratch score of 737.

Convocar posted a 247 in the second round, the second-highest single-game score of the tournament, and finished with an average of 211 pinfalls, including his handicap.

Unlike SUGBU’s previous division-based shootout tournaments, where the top three bowlers in each division were recognized, organizers opted to revive the classic singles format for this edition.

Finishing second was senior bowler Martin Villar with 834 pinfalls. Villar’s best performance came in the opening round, where he scored 215. He relied heavily on his 42 handicap points to secure the runner-up finish.

READ: SUGBU ushers in new winners’ format for Bowler of the Month tilt

Another senior in top 3

Another senior bowler, Rommel Calipay, rounded out the top three with 817 pinfalls. Calipay’s best game was a 220 in the third round.

Ronie Vinluan finished fourth with 816 pinfalls, followed by Marvin Villar in fifth with 802.

Villar still stole the spotlight despite his fifth-place finish after rolling the tournament’s highest single-game score, a 261 in the fourth round.

Completing the top 10 were Flor Hodgkinson (791), Tessie Dante (789), Joma Avila (776), Aui Padawan (769), and Cathy Sarabia (755).

READ: Ceniza dominates SUGBU Shootout bowling tilt

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