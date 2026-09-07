Cebu City assesses water resources amid El Niño concerns on Sept. 8

Cebu City Hall | Stock Photo, Wikimedia Commons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will assess its water supply, demand, and available sources Tuesday, Sept. 8, amid a possible prolonged El Niño.

The city government will gather representatives from all 80 barangays, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), and other agencies for a summit that will examine water levels, artesian wells, farm demand, and the city’s overall water resources.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff of Mayor Nestor Archival, said Monday that the summit will focus on determining the city’s water situation and identifying measures that could guide its response if El Niño continues into next year.

READ: ‘Very strong,’ El Niño to last until February, UN warns

The city will then assess its surface water and river conditions, including water levels, through the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO).

The city will look at how El Niño could affect water demand in different sectors.

City Agriculture Department head Joey Baclayon will discuss farmers’ water demand and crop conditions, giving city officials an assessment of how reduced water availability could affect agricultural activities.

The MCWD, meanwhile, will provide an update on Cebu City’s current water demand and available water resources.

State of artesian wells

The discussions will also cover one of the city’s potential sources during periods of water shortage: public artesian wells.

Department of Public Services (DPS) head John Paul Gelasque will report on the status of public artesian wells across the city’s 80 barangays.

The inclusion of the wells in the summit reflects the role of barangays in managing and monitoring local water sources, particularly in communities that rely on wells and artesian wells.

The University of San Carlos Water Resources Center will also present findings from its study to provide another assessment of Cebu City’s water situation.

“This is a summit in preparation for El Niño so that we can prepare,” Siasar said.

Siasar said barangay officials will play an important role because they deal directly with residents’ concerns over water use and local sources.

“So if and when it continues until next year, we are prepared alongside our barangay captains because they are the ones handling their constituents in terms of the utilization and sources of water, especially their wells and artesian wells,” he said.

The summit comes as the city government prepares for the possibility of a prolonged dry period that could put additional pressure on water resources and demand.

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