Sandiganbayan orders arrest of ex-House Speaker Martin Romualdez

Former House Speaker and incumbent Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan on Monday, September 7 ordered the arrest of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez in connection with a plunder case.

According to the charges, Romualdez and former Ako Bicol lawmaker Zaldy Co “received, directly or indirectly, on at least 15 occasions, commissions, shares, percentages, kickbacks, ‘commitments’ and/or other pecuniary benefits.”

These added up to at least ₱7.44 billion, according to the Office of the Ombudsman.

The ombudsman filed the charges against Romualdez, the incumbent Leyte representative, and Co. Co resigned from the House of Representatives in September last year.

No bail for plunder case

Once arrested, Romualdez would stay behind bars because plunder is non-bailable.

Ombudsman investigators want Romualdez and Co to answer for “concerted and coordinated acts” in “unlawfully amassing, accumulating, and acquiring ill-gotten wealth.” This allegedly amounted to ₱56 billion from 2022 to 2025.

Some of these funds were purportedly delivered by bodyguards using suitcases packed with cash.

Under the Anti-Plunder Act (Republic Act 7080), a public officer commits plunder by amassing at least ₱75 million in ill-gotten wealth.

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