Vicelles leaves no stone unturned for first world title fight in Japan

Mark Vicelles. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Many Filipino boxing fans may not be aware that a Filipino will be fighting for a world title in Japan this September 26. It’s not because he lacks popularity, but because he has already made Japan his second home.

Former world title eliminator contender Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles will try to defy the odds when he takes on reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight champion Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand.

It was a surprising but nonetheless deserving world title shot for the battle-tested Vicelles, who has proven himself many times and shown that he is ready for boxing’s biggest stage.

Even Vicelles himself did not expect his pursuit of a world title to come this early. In an interview, he said he is grateful to his promoters for entrusting him with the opportunity to fight for a world championship.

“Naglaum ko nga makaduwa, pero wala ko nagdali sa timing ni Lord. Wala ko ga expect karong tuiga gyud, pero kabalo ko makaduwa ko og world title fight diri. Pasalamat ra gyud ko dao ang supportang gihatag sa akoa sa mga tawong naghatag sa ako og opportunity,” said Vicelles, a native of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

(I hoped to play but I did not rush the Lord’s time. I did not expect this to happen this year but I know that I can play for a world title here. I give many thanks for the support that was given to me by those who gave me this opportunity.)

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All-out preparation

With such a rare opportunity at stake, the No. 12-ranked IBF contender knows he cannot leave any stone unturned in his preparation, especially while balancing his training with his other responsibilities in Japan.

“One hundred percent akoang gihatag sa akong pag-train, ug pag-andam para aning duwaa. Pero dili malikayan ang kakapoy labi pa na akoang trabaho wala pod nako gipasagdan. Pero buhaton nako ang tanan nga makadaug kay pangandoy nako ni,” said Vicelles.

(I have given 100 percent to training and preparing for this much. Tiredness cannot be avoided especially because I have not stopped working. But I will do everything to win because this is my dream.)

“Mas hard and intense gyud ang trainings karon. Dapat ang disiplina ang mag-una. Kay matunga akong oras sa training ug trabaho. Focus gyud mi karon sa pag improve sa hangin ug consistent nga sparring plays.”

(Training has been harder. Discipline must come first. My time is split between training and work. We now focus on improving wind and being consistent in sparring.)

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Pacific titlist

The 30-year-old Vicelles now fights under Suruga Danji Boxing in Shizuoka, Japan. He owns a 21-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 11 knockouts and recently captured the vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title.

Vicelles is also grateful to his promoter for giving him the opportunity to pursue his world title dream. He flew to Japan with one goal in mind: to become a world champion.

“Dako gyud kog pasalamat. Dili ra sa paghatag ug world title fight pero una sa dakong salig nila nako, nagsugod pa lang ko og trabaho diri sa Japan which is mao akong goal gyud, makatrabaho. Pero silay mga unang nisalig nako nga ma-world title pa ko. Ug gibuhat nila ang tanan para mahatagan kog chance i-fulfill ni akong pangandoy,” he added.

(I am immensely grateful, not just because I am given a world title fight but because they have trusted me much. I was just starting to work here in Japan as was my original goal. But they first trusted that I may yet earn a world title and they have done everything to give me the chance to fulfill this dream of mine.)

Another chance for the Philippines

Vicelles’ world title bid is crucial to the Philippines’ dwindling world championship quest, with IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran currently the lone Filipino world champion left.

But Simsri will be no easy opponent.

The Thai champion is notoriously known for beating Filipino boxers, including Cebuanos John Paul Gabunilas and Christian Araneta. Simsri brings an impressive record of 40 wins, 35 of them by knockout, against just one loss.

“Unta iampo ninyo nga madaug ta aning title. Buhaton nato ang tanan karong September 26 ug proud ko nga i-represent ang tibuok Pilipinas,” Vicelles concluded.

(Hopefully you will pray that we will win this title. We will do everything on September 26 and I am very proud to represent the whole Philippines.)

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