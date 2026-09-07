Carbon Market scam: NBI arrests 2 men in entrapment

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cebu arrested two suspects in the alleged Carbon Market bodega scam.| CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cebu District Office arrested two men accused of collecting money from a Carbon Public Market vendor after allegedly claiming they had connections with the Cebu City Mayor’s Office and authority from the Office of the City Markets to secure bodega slots.

Authorities identified the suspects as Paquito Enriquez Asignar Jr., also known as “Jun Asignar” or “George Asignar,” and Rosalito Bentulan Arong.

An NBI team arrested them during an entrapment operation on Tuesday, September 1 in Puso Village, Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City.

Vendor duped in Carbon Market scam

NBI-Cebu head agent Arnel Pura said that the case stemmed from a complaint filed by a Carbon Market vendor who was interested in leasing a bodega. He announced the arrest in a press conference on Monday, September 7.

Pura said that Asignar allegedly represented himself as having the authority to facilitate the award of bodega slots through the Office of the City Markets.

“I would like to stress that the Office of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has no knowledge and has denied any involvement. Wala siyay labot ani (He had nothing to do with this),” said Pura.

He said that Asignar was not authorized to represent the mayor or the city government.

Collected ₱50K from a Carbon Market vendor

According to Pura, the complainant verified Asignar’s claim with the Office of the City Markets. She found out that he had no authority to award a bodega slot. The NBI subsequently obtained a certification from the market office confirming that Asignar had no such authority.

The complainant, Melinda Bingil, a Lakatan banana vendor, said that Asignar had represented himself as being close to Mayor Archival. She said that he repeatedly told her that he had meetings with the mayor. He claimed he could arrange the transfer of a bodega slot previously held by a delinquent lessee.

Bingil said that she initially gave ₱25,000 as payment for one bodega and later gave another ₱25,000. The bodega numbers presented to her were 85 and 87. She said that Asignar later asked for additional money for processing. That made her suspicious and she eventually reported the matter.

One is a job-order employee

Pura said that they also arrested Arong during the operation.

According to the NBI, Arong claimed to be a former military and police officer. He introduced himself as a lessee of a bodega slot that could be offered to other interested parties.

Cebu City Market Administrator Elcon Jim Concha clarified that Arong is a job-order employee with the Office of the City Markets. But he has no authority to collect money or make commitments on behalf of the city.

Payments for market spaces are made through the City Treasurer’s Office, not directly to the Office of the City Markets.

Anyone who wants to secure a bodega musts submit a letter of intent. City offices and the Market Authority need to evaluate it before any bodega can be awarded.

Securing a bodega in Carbon

“It’s not that easy (to secure a bodega slot) unya sila (suspects) yano lang. This will also serve as a warning: ayaw gyud mo pagbuhat ana (don’t ever do this). We are not joking here. We are here to serve the people,” said Concha.

Concha said that the incident should warn vendors against dealing with individuals who claim they can secure market spaces through connections or influence within the city government.

The NBI said that Asignar and Arong were referred to the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings on September 3.

Both were charged with estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Republic Act 10591 and usurpation of public authority.

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