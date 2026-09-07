Remulla confirms arrest of ex-Speaker Martin Romualdez

Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez in February 2025, about 7 months before he resigned from being Speaker of the House. | House of Representatives of the Philippines/FB Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed former House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s arrest on Monday night, September 7.

Romualdez, 62, remained confined at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City for treatment of a “cardiovascular event,” Remulla told reporters in an interview.

“He is now considered, after we read him his rights, a person deprived of liberty,” he added.

“In the meantime, we have armed guards outside this door. We have armed police outside the hospital and in the lobby,” he said.

A year after Martin Romualdez gave up being Speaker

The Sandiganbayan Third Division ordered that Romualdez, who represents Leyte’s first congressional district, be taken into government custody.

Romualdez resigned from the speakership a year ago. That developed amid a public outcry over allegations of massive corruption in flood control and other government infrastructure projects.

READ ALSO: Sandiganbayan orders arrest of ex-House Speaker Martin Romualdez

The Office of the Ombudsman charged Romualdez before the Sandiganbayan on Monday for allegedly receiving ₱7.44 billion in kickbacks. These had allegedly come from flood control, infrastructure, and other government projects from 2022 to 2025.

Charged along with him was former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co, who resigned from Congress in September last year.

This came just over a month after Romualdez’s cousin, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said that the cases against the former House speaker would proceed.

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