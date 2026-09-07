Man nabbed for drugs, gun after traffic incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 47-year-old man was arrested by local authorities after police discovered an unlicensed firearm and suspected shabu in his possession following a traffic incident in Barangay South Poblacion, City of Naga, Cebu, on September 6, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Edwin, 47, a resident of Purok Germilina, Barangay Guindarohan, Minglanilla, Cebu.

According to police, the arrest took place around 3:20 p.m. after Edwin was involved in a road accident along the National Highway in Barangay East Poblacion.

The parties involved were subsequently brought to the City of Naga Police Station for investigation and routine documentation.

While police officers were requesting Edwins’s driver’s license and vehicle registration documents (OR/CR), the suspect opened his gray-and-black sling bag to retrieve the documents.

An arresting officer noticed an object inside the bag that resembled a handgun.

When questioned, Edwin failed to present valid permits or licensing documents for the firearm, prompting police to immediately place him under arrest.

A subsequent search of the sling bag revealed three small triangular plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine, locally known as shabu.

Edwin is currently detained at the City of Naga Police Station.

Authorities are preparing charges against him for violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (Republic Act No. 10591) and the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Section 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165).

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