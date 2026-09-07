Senior citizen arrested for stabbing neighbor over alleged hex, threat

The suspect and the alleged weapon in a stabbing attack in Kasambagan, Cebu City. | CDN Digital Photo/Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police arrested a 62-year-old senior citizen on Monday morning, September 7, after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor in Sitio Laray Panagdait, Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

The attack followed a dispute over a perceived death threat and a suspected illness-inducing hex (barang).

According to the Mabolo Police Station, the attack occurred at 7:15 a.m. on September 7. The victim, 56, was riding a motorcycle with his child on their way to buy medicine when the suspect suddenly intercepted them. The initial report didn’t indicate the child’s age.

The suspect remains in custody at the Mabolo Police Station and may face a physical injury or frustrated homicide charge, depending on the victim’s medical outcome.

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