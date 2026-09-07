Man accused of stealing rooster bludgeoned in Consolacion

An unidentified individual who was struck and killed in Barangay Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion on Sunday, September 6, 2026. | Contributed Photo

CEBU PROVINCE, Philippines – A still-unidentified man died after being struck in the face with a molded block of concrete in Villa Roca, Barangay Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion, Cebu, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

A resident who had caught him allegedly stealing a game fowl dealt the blow and has surrendered to the police.

Police described the victim as wearing a sleeveless shirt and a denim skirt. He had a tattoo on his right thigh, sky-blue fingernail polish, and a surgical scar on his abdomen.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP