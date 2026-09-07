Man accused of stealing rooster bludgeoned in Consolacion
CEBU PROVINCE, Philippines – A still-unidentified man died after being struck in the face with a molded block of concrete in Villa Roca, Barangay Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion, Cebu, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2026.
A resident who had caught him allegedly stealing a game fowl dealt the blow and has surrendered to the police.
Police described the victim as wearing a sleeveless shirt and a denim skirt. He had a tattoo on his right thigh, sky-blue fingernail polish, and a surgical scar on his abdomen.
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