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Man accused of stealing rooster bludgeoned in Consolacion

By: Elikha Joy Janaban - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | September 07,2026 - 10:23 PM
Man accused of stealing rooster bludgeoned to death in Consolacion
An unidentified individual who was struck and killed in Barangay Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion on Sunday, September 6, 2026. | Contributed Photo

CEBU PROVINCE, Philippines – A still-unidentified man died after being struck in the face with a molded block of concrete in Villa Roca, Barangay Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion, Cebu, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

A resident who had caught him allegedly stealing a game fowl dealt the blow and has surrendered to the police.

Police described the victim as wearing a sleeveless shirt and a denim skirt. He had a tattoo on his right thigh, sky-blue fingernail polish, and a surgical scar on his abdomen.

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TAGS: Consolacion
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