Grand Lotto Sept. 7 draw: No winner for P182.02M jackpot

MANILA, Philippines—No bettor won the P182.03 million jackpot for the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Monday, September 7.

This is according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winning Grand Lotto 6/55 combination was 16-54-03-02-50-49. No bettor matched all six numbers for the ₱182.02 million jackpot.

READ: Lotto Results Today – September 7, 2026

According to the PCSO, the following results were also recorded in the day’s minor lotto games:

Minor games

4D Lotto: 7-2-5-4 — ₱ 10,000

10,000 3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 5-9-1 — ₱ 4,500

4,500 3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 1-8-7 — ₱ 4,500

4,500 3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 6-3-6 — ₱ 4,500

4,500 2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 11-05 — ₱ 4,000

4,000 2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 06-14 — ₱ 4,000

4,000 2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 07-22 — ₱4,000

READ: Lotto draw results, September 7, 2026

Draw schedule

Grand Lotto 6/55 draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while Mega Lotto 6/45 draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.