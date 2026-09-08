‘Hitman’ says land dispute, P50K bounty led to carenderia owner’s death

The suspected gunman (right, in a white T-shirt) in the killing of a carinderia owner, whose body was dumped in Barangay Sudlon 1 in Cebu City, is escorted by police to the police station after his arrest. | Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What was the reason behind the killing of the carinderia owner from Consolacion town, who was abducted, shot dead and dumped in a secluded area in a mountain barangay in Cebu City on September 3?

The possible answer to that was a land row and a P50,000 bounty on the head of Leon Leaño, carenderia owner and the victim.

This was according to the arrested suspected hitman, John Elvis Gutobat, 32, of Barangay Pahina Central in Cebu City, during a press briefing on September 7, where Gutobat, who was arrested earlier was presented to the media.

READ: Arrested ‘gunman’: P10K for hit, drugs to condition us for crime

Police said that Leaño was abducted in Sitio Nangka in Consolaction town by a red car on September 3 at past 9 a.m.

He was forcibly pushed inside and his body with 2 gunshot wounds was found dumped in Sudlon 1 was found hours later.

Police later arrested the driver alias Eleazar and alias Ritchie.

On Sunday, Gutobat was arrested along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Basak Pardo in Cebu City, 3 days after the killing of carinderia owner Leaño.

READ: 2 suspects arrested for fatal shooting of Dalaguete farmer

When asked why the victim was killed, Gutobat cited a bounty on the victim’s head.

“Kay gipatungan man to siya sir. … P50 mil,” said Gutobat.

(Because he had a bounty on his head, sir….P50 thousand.)

Gutobat reiterated this when asked a second time why the victim was killed.

READ: Cops eye robbery in old American-Filipino couple’s slay in Dumaguete

“Gipatungan lagi to siya …mao rag lalis sa yuta siguro to ang patong,” Gutobat said.

(He had a bounty on his head…it seemed like it was about a land dispute.)

He also said that he had four other cohorts, naming them as Ace (Eleazar), Ritchie and Shaun and a lookout that he did not meet but he acknowledged that Ritchie contacted before they did the crime.

He also said that Ritchie and Shaun were the ones who were in contact with the person, whom he believed ordered the hit.

He further explained why this was so.

“Kay mao may madungog nako sa gasugo…sa tawag ni Ritchie ug ni Shaun,” he said.

(Because that is what I heard from the person who ordered the hit…in the calls of Ritchie and Shaun.)

He also admitted that he used an Ingram pistol owned by Shaun to kill Leon.

When asked who was the mastermind in the killing, he said that Ritchie was the one who formed the group and he was the one who paid them.

Police earlier said that Gutobat admitted to receiving P10,000 after they dumped the body of the victim in Barangay Sudlon 1, a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

He also said that he gleaned from the snippets he heard while Ritchie and Shaun contacted the person ordering the hit, he believed that this was all about a land dispute.

He also said that this was probably the reason a bounty was placed on the victim’s head.

Police were readying kidnapping with murder charges against the suspects.

Shaun and the mastermind of the killing, however, have remained at large as of this posting.

Police continue to find out the whereabouts of Shaun and to find out the identity of the mastermind in the killing.

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