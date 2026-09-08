26 Filipino seafarers safe after ship attack in Ukraine

Bulk carrier Gingo (Photo screengrab from DMW Facebook page)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has assured that Philippine authorities are working to bring home 26 Filipino seafarers who were aboard bulk carrier Gingo when it was attacked while docked in Ukraine last Sept. 2.

“As of 04 September 2026, all 26 Filipino crew members have safely disembarked from the vessel. They remain unharmed and are currently awaiting transit to Moldova prior to their repatriation to the Philippines,” the DMW said in a news release Monday.

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It said the Philippine Embassy in Warsaw and the Honorary Consul in Kyiv, together with the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Prague, are closely monitoring the seafarers’ situation and coordinating their return.

Labor Attaché Llewelyn Perez said the Philippine diplomatic missions are working with the relevant authorities to complete the documentation needed for the seafarers’ return.

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“The Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Consulate in Kyiv are coordinating with the relevant authorities, in partnership with the shipowner, to facilitate the processing of their travel documents,” she said.

The DMW said the seafarers’ immediate needs after leaving the vessel are also being addressed in coordination with their licensed manning agency and the shipowner.

The agency assured the families that it is continuing to facilitate the crew’s safe return, together with the Philippine embassy, consulate, and the MWO. (PNA)

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