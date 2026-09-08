DPWH told: Restore Mandaue’s A.S. Fortuna Street’s road markings

DPWH implemented an asphalt overlay along A.S. Fortuna St. in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.| Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Council is calling for the restoration of road markings and other safety features along A.S. Fortuna Street in Barangay Banilad following an asphalt overlay by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Councilor Carlo Fortuna said the centerline, shoulder markings, pedestrian lanes, and cat’s eyes should be restored, particularly because the road is a major thoroughfare with heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Cat’s eyes are road markers that reflect light at night, helping drivers see the road clearly and stay in their lanes.

READ: A.S. Fortuna asphalt overlay part of preventive maintenance, DPWH says

Fortuna said a resident of Barangay Banilad recently informed him that another resident nearly got hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

He attributed the safety concern in part to the absence of clear road markings, including pedestrian lanes, following the asphalt overlay.

The DPWH implemented the asphalt overlay in July. According to Fortuna, several weeks have passed since its completion, but the road markings have yet to be restored.

READ: EXPLAINER: How asphalt overlays protect new roads and extend worn ones

In a previous article, the DPWH said the asphalt overlay was implemented because the road was assessed to be in fair condition and the work was deemed necessary under the agency’s preventive maintenance program.

Fortuna stressed that the road markings are important because of the high volume of vehicles and pedestrians using A.S. Fortuna Street, as well as the various activities in the area.

Fortuna also noted that the City Council recently approved a resolution endorsing the Department of Transportation’s Active Transport Project, which includes measures aimed at improving pedestrian safety.

He said A.S. Fortuna St. needed the necessary infrastructure and road safety facilities to ensure that both pedestrians and motorists could safely use the road.

READ: 2 DPWH engineers sacked after man falls to death in canal

He called for the immediate restoration of pedestrian lanes and other road markings.

“A.S. Fortuna is a major road. Importante ang road markings diha kay heavy ang volume sa traffic both vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” said Fortuna.

(A.S. Fortuna is a major road. The road markings are important here because of the heavy volume of traffic here both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.)

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