Senate revises calendar for impeachment trial, 2027 budget hearings

Approved Senate schedule for Sept. and Oct. 2026 . | Photo from Migz Zubiri / X

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has adopted a revised schedule for the impeachment trial, plenary sessions, and budget hearings in September and October.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said the schedule was approved during an all-senators’ caucus.

For September, the schedule will be as follows:

Sept. 7, 8, 9 – impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and sessions for the legislative agenda in the afternoon

Sept. 10, 11 – budget hearings the whole day

Sept. 14, 15, 16 – impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and sessions for the legislative agenda in the afternoon

Sept. 17, 18 – budget hearings the whole day

Sept. 21, 22, 23 – impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and sessions for the legislative agenda in the afternoon

Sept. 24, 25 – budget hearings the whole day

Sept. 21, 22, 23 – impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and sessions for the legislative agenda in the afternoon

Sept. 30 – suspension of session.

READ: Impeachment trial Day 22: PSA exec to verify identities of CF payees

Meanwhile, the October schedule will be:

Oct. 1, 2 – impeachment the whole day

Oct. 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 – impeachment the whole day

Oct. 12, 13, 14, 15 – impeachment the whole day

Oct. 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 – budget hearings the whole day, when necessary.

Zubiri shared the new Senate’s schedule in a post on X Monday where he said, “As Majority Leader, we’ll make sure the Senate’s work is smooth and continuous.”

This schedule comes as the Senate sitting as an impeachment court tries Vice President Sara Duterte along with scrutinizing the country’s 2027 spending plan.

Senators previously suspended Senate rules prohibiting committee meetings and hearings while the chamber is in session.

According to Senate President Win Gatchalian, the exemption to conduct hearings simultaneously with the plenary sessions would apply exclusively to the finance committee and its subcommittees for purposes of budget hearings.

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