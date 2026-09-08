Senate revises calendar for impeachment trial, 2027 budget hearings
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has adopted a revised schedule for the impeachment trial, plenary sessions, and budget hearings in September and October.
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said the schedule was approved during an all-senators’ caucus.
For September, the schedule will be as follows:
- Sept. 7, 8, 9 – impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and sessions for the legislative agenda in the afternoon
- Sept. 10, 11 – budget hearings the whole day
- Sept. 14, 15, 16 – impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and sessions for the legislative agenda in the afternoon
- Sept. 17, 18 – budget hearings the whole day
- Sept. 21, 22, 23 – impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and sessions for the legislative agenda in the afternoon
- Sept. 24, 25 – budget hearings the whole day
- Sept. 21, 22, 23 – impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and sessions for the legislative agenda in the afternoon
- Sept. 30 – suspension of session.
READ: Impeachment trial Day 22: PSA exec to verify identities of CF payees
Meanwhile, the October schedule will be:
- Oct. 1, 2 – impeachment the whole day
- Oct. 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 – impeachment the whole day
- Oct. 12, 13, 14, 15 – impeachment the whole day
- Oct. 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 – budget hearings the whole day, when necessary.
Zubiri shared the new Senate’s schedule in a post on X Monday where he said, “As Majority Leader, we’ll make sure the Senate’s work is smooth and continuous.”
This schedule comes as the Senate sitting as an impeachment court tries Vice President Sara Duterte along with scrutinizing the country’s 2027 spending plan.
Senators previously suspended Senate rules prohibiting committee meetings and hearings while the chamber is in session.
According to Senate President Win Gatchalian, the exemption to conduct hearings simultaneously with the plenary sessions would apply exclusively to the finance committee and its subcommittees for purposes of budget hearings.
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