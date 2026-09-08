Metro Cebu haze eases, but air remains unhealthy for sensitive groups

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 08,2026 - 11:06 AM

Cebu City skyline. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Air quality in parts of Metro Cebu remained unhealthy on Tuesday, although the latest reading fell to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category after several days of “very unhealthy” and “acutely unhealthy” levels.

According to the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7), the Metro Cebu monitoring station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 135 as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, placing the area under the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” classification.

The latest reading was a drop from the 158 AQI recorded at 7 a.m. Monday, when Metro Cebu reached the “very unhealthy” category for fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

READ: Explainer: Why is Metro Cebu’s air quality fluctuating?

Despite the lower reading, EMB-7 continued to monitor ambient air quality across the region as haze linked to transported pollutants from forest fires in Indonesia persisted.

Face-to-face classes

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced Monday night the suspension of face-to-face classes for all basic education levels in public and private schools on Tuesday because of the prevailing air quality.

READ: Metro Cebu air quality better, still ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’

The suspension covers kindergarten through senior high school. Schools will shift to modular distance learning to maintain classes while limiting students’ exposure to outdoor air.

Archival also advised residents, particularly children and other vulnerable groups, to minimize outdoor exposure and wear protective masks when going outside.

READ: College students responsible for own safety amid haze – Siasar

Colleges and universities, meanwhile, may decide independently whether to suspend face-to-face classes, taking into account prevailing air quality and the safety of their students, faculty, and staff.

Air quality

EMB-7 air quality monitoring specialist Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig earlier explained that changes in wind speed and direction can influence how much pollution from Indonesian forest fires reaches Central Visayas.

READ: Lapu-Lapu City suspends classes as Metro Cebu air quality worsens

Strong winds can disperse pollutants away from Central Visayas, temporarily lowering concentrations at monitoring stations. But when prevailing southwest winds carry pollutants toward the Philippines, Metro Cebu can again record higher PM2.5 concentrations.

Calupig also said cooler periods, particularly from midnight to early morning, can contribute to higher concentrations because pollutants can remain suspended closer to the ground.

Wind conditions, however, do not determine air quality on their own.

The concentration recorded at a monitoring station also depends on how much pollution reaches that location and how effectively the atmosphere disperses it.

This explains why air quality can improve temporarily and then deteriorate again as wind patterns shift.

Haze has not cleared

EMB-7 said the forest fires in Indonesia remained active, while prevailing wind patterns continued to provide a pathway for pollutants to reach the Philippines.

Rain can temporarily reduce airborne particulates by washing pollutants out of the atmosphere, but this does not necessarily end the haze while the fires remain active and winds continue transporting pollutants toward the country.

The bureau has also cautioned that wind-trajectory models do not automatically indicate the concentration of pollutants at ground level. Actual monitoring station readings remain the basis for determining the air quality experienced in specific areas.

EMB-7 said changing wind conditions and the amount of transported pollution make it difficult to give a specific forecast on how severe Metro Cebu’s air quality will become in the coming days.

Extra precautions

The EMB-7 urged vulnerable groups, including children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and people with heart or lung conditions such as asthma, to take extra precautions while air quality remains elevated.

Residents should stay informed through official air quality advisories and limit outdoor exposure when conditions deteriorate.

For those who need to go outdoors during periods of elevated PM2.5, EMB-7 previously advised using a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask for better protection against fine particulate matter.

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