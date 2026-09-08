DILG eyes Romualdez transfer to PNP hospital

Leyte First District Rep. Martin Romualdez | Inquirer File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will seek the Sandiganbayan’s approval to transfer former House Speaker and incumbent Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez to the Philippine National Police General Hospital (PNPGH) at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced this during a press briefing at Camp Crame on Tuesday morning, just hours after law enforcement authorities arrested Romualdez at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City, where he had been confined.

Remulla also bared that Romualdez had suffered a stroke last July.

READ: Sandiganbayan orders arrest of ex-House Speaker Martin Romualdez

Romualdez was taken into PNP custody on Monday night following an order from the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division to arrest him on plunder charges in connection with over P7 billion worth of alleged kickbacks in various government projects.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP