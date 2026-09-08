LIVE: VP Sara Duterte Impeachment Day 23

By: CDN Digital September 08,2026 - 10:38 AM

The Senate resumes the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, September 8, as senators continue deliberations in the historic trial.

Follow CDN Digital’s live coverage below for the latest developments, key exchanges, and updates from the Senate as the proceedings unfold.

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