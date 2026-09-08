Dyson brings its biggest trade to upgrade sale of the year to SM City Cebu

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — Cebu shoppers looking to upgrade their home have a compelling reason to visit SM City Cebu this September as Dyson brings its Biggest Trade to Upgrade Sale of the Year to the North Wing Atrium from September 11 to 13, 2026.

With high trade-in discounts, exclusive bundles, free gifts, and limited-stock offers, Dyson’s three-day event at SM City Cebu is set to be one of the biggest opportunities for Cebu shoppers to upgrade to Dyson.

For three days only, customers can trade in their old machines working or not any brand and enjoy some of Dyson’s highest discounts yet, alongside exclusive bundles, free gifts, and limited-stock offers.

Among the standout deals are the Dyson Cool™ AM07 Tower Fan, now available for just ₱14,750 from ₱29,500, and the Dyson V8 Slim™ Vacuum, reduced to ₱14,450 from ₱28,900.

Photo courtesy by Dyson Philippines

Dyson’s popular hair care technology is also part of the event. The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Ceramic Patina, a best-selling styling tool, will be available for ₱22,140 from ₱36,900, while the Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener will be offered for ₱20,340 from ₱33,900 upon Trade-in.

More Value with Exclusive Dyson Bundles

Beyond the discounted machines, shoppers can also take advantage of exclusive bundle offers designed to give customers even more value.

The Dyson WashG1™ Wet Floor Cleaner comes with a FREE Dyson V8 Slim™ Vacuum for only ₱45,900, offering a complete cleaning solution for tackling everyday wet and dry messes.

Meanwhile, customers can take home two Dyson AM07 Tower Fans for only ₱29,500 through a special Buy 1, Get 1 offer.

Photo courtesy by Dyson Philippines

The event will also feature free gifts with selected purchases, but with limited stocks available only. Customers are encouraged to visit early to make the most of the offers before stocks run out.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your cleaning routine, refresh your hair styling tools, or keep your home cool and comfortable, the Dyson Trade to Upgrade event offers an opportunity to experience Dyson technology at significantly reduced prices.

With high trade-in discounts, exclusive bundles, free gifts, and limited-stock offers, Dyson’s three-day event at SM City Cebu is set to be one of the biggest opportunities for Cebu shoppers to upgrade to Dyson.

Photo courtesy by Dyson Philippines

Dyson Trade to Upgrade: Biggest Sale of the Year

September 11–13, 2026

North Wing, Atrium, SM City Cebu

For those who have been waiting for the right time to upgrade, this may be the best time to trade in your old machine and bring home a Dyson.