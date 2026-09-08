MMDA chief Torre takes leave after EDSA Busway violation

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicolas Torre III talks to reporters in this file photo taken on Jan. 22, 2026. | INQUIRER file photo / MARY JOY SALCEDO

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said General Manager Nicolas Torre III went on leave starting Tuesday, September 8, following the vehicle misuse incident.

“GM Torre is on leave starting today,” the MMDA said.

The MMDA added that it will provide further details regarding Torre’s leave within the day.

READ: MMDA GM Torre’s driver loses license over plate misuse

This came after MMDA Chairperson Don Artes said Torre admitted to owning a vehicle caught using the busway at Epifanio delos Santos Avenue.

Artes said the Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a show-cause order to his agency as the vehicle’s license plate appeared to be owned by the agency.

The LTO said Torre “voluntarily surrendered” an MMDA patrol vehicle to the agency following the issuance of the order.

The LTO on Monday said it revoked the license of the driver of the vehicle owned by Torre.

The LTO said it found “that the vehicle’s license plate did not match its record and that the SUV [sports utility vehicle] was registered as a private vehicle.”

The Inquirer has sought Torre’s comment but has yet to receive a response as of this time.

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