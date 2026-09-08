Manny Pacquiao appointed by Marcos as anti-poverty chief

SECRETARY PACMAN. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the oath-taking ceremony of Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao as lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) in Malacañang on Sept. 8, 2026. —PHOTO FROM PCO.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed boxing legend Manny Pacquiao as the lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) with a rank of Cabinet secretary.

This marks Pacquiao’s return to public service.

Pacquiao, 47, is scheduled to take his oath before Marcos at Malacañang on Tuesday, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO). First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos are expected to attend the ceremony.

He replaced Lope Santos III, who had served as NAPC lead convenor since 2023.

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Established through Republic Act No. 8425, the NAPC shall coordinate poverty reduction programs by national and local governments, and ensure that marginalized sectors participate in government decision-making processes.

It is chaired by Marcos, while Pacquiao, as lead convenor, shall serve as head of the NAPC Secretariat.

Pacquiao’s appointment came after Marcos issued Executive Order No. 123, transferring the oversight and control of the NAPC and the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) from the Department of Social Welfare (DSWD) to the Office of the President (OP).

The post of Pacquiao is different from that of Secretary Larry Gadon, who currently serves as Marcos’ presidential adviser for poverty alleviation.

READ: Marcos returns NAPC, PCUP oversight to Office of the President

Pacquiao is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time, becoming the only eight-division world champion in boxing history. He has won twelve major world titles overall and was inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2025.

He served as a member of Congress for 12 consecutive years: as district representative of Sarangani from 2010 to 2016, and then senator from 2016 to 2022.

Pacquiao ran for president in the 2022 general elections and lost to Marcos.

In that same month, he announced his intention to retire from professional boxing.

READ: Pacquiao turns back on politics to further fighting legacy

Three years later, Pacquiao became a senatorial candidate for the 2025 midterm elections under the banner of President Marcos’ Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

He eventually lost his bid for the Senate, placing 18th out of the 12 seats up for election, garnering 10,397,133 votes.

In July 2025, Pacquiao announced his intention to retire from politics and his return to boxing. /jpv

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