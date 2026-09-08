Provincewide Gov’s Cup U-18 Basketball Tournament set to begin

The CPSC officials during one of their commissioners’ meetings. | CPSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Provincewide Governor’s Cup U-18 Basketball Tournament is all set for its opening on September 26 at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano said preparations are already in the final stages, with the playing venues and participating teams set for the provincewide tournament.

“The playing venues are already in place. We already identified these playing venues. Of course, there will be games after the opening ceremony. Sigurado gyud nga mo duwa ang Mandaue since they are the host in the opening ceremony,” Dejano said in a recent interview.

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The opening-day games will pit host Mandaue City against Cordova in the first game under North Group B, while Santander takes on Pinamungajan in the South Group B matchup.

The technical team has also finalized the playing venues for the tournament. North games will be held in Mandaue City, Bogo City, Bantayan Island, San Remigio, Danao and Medellin.

READ: Governor’s Cup set for 3-month run, eyes province-wide participation

South games, meanwhile, will be played in Naga City, Argao, Dumanjug, Talisay City and Alcantara.

The tournament’s bracketing was also revamped, with the original four groups expanded to eight.

North Group A is composed of Catmon, Danao, Daanbantayan, Tabogon and Asturias. North Group B has Medellin, San Remigio, Cordova, Balamban, Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City.

North Group C features Compostela, Liloan, Tuburan, Bogo, Carmen and Tabuelan, while North Group D has Madridejos, Bantayan Island, Santa Fe and San Francisco. The four teams in Group D will hold their own pocket tournament in Bantayan Island.

In the south, Group A includes Dumanjug, Malabuyoc, Argao, Samboan, Ginatilan and San Fernando. Group B has Pinamungajan, Santander, Aloguinsan, Sibonga, Dalaguete and Oslob.

Group C features Alcantara, Moalboal, Boljoon, Alegria, Alcoy and Naga, while Group D is composed of Barili, Ronda, Talisay City, Badian and Carcar.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Zone 8 will oversee the technical aspects of the tournament, with the officiating team coming from VisTech.

The Governor’s Cup is expected to run from September through November and will adopt the NCAA’s “Sweet 16” format.

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