Binaliw landfill flagged for safety gaps as dumping, rehab continue

Cebu City officials and environmental inspectors conduct an on-site evaluation at the Binaliw landfill on September 2, operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PIWS). | Photo by: Councilor Joel Garganera

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City disaster office flagged safety gaps at the Binaliw landfill, including the lack of basic emergency and fire-suppression facilities, as rehabilitation work continues and the site remains part of the city’s waste-disposal operations.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) also called for further engineering evaluation of the landfill’s elevated waste mass to determine its stability and whether rainfall or water accumulation could trigger another slope failure.

The findings came from a joint inspection on Sept. 2 and surfaced during a Cebu City Council executive session Tuesday, Sept. 8, where councilors sought answers on why Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) continued operating the Barangay Binaliw landfill while rehabilitation remained ongoing.

READ: Cebu City waste crisis: Still ‘no long-term solution,’ say councilors

The session also exposed an unresolved question of whether the city office that presented its findings could certify the geotechnical or structural stability of the massive waste pile.

The Office of the Building Official (OBO) said it lacked the technical mandate and capacity to certify the landfill’s geotechnical stability, slope stability, waste-mass stability, environmental compliance, or operational capacity.

READ: Cebu City ready to pay P130M debt as it seeks Binaliw landfill return

Safety gaps

Engineer Elpidio Tariman Jr. of the CCDRRMO said the inspection identified several gaps with implications for public safety.

The team found no early-warning systems such as sirens or blinkers, and no barriers, safety signages, or markings in restricted or high-risk areas.

READ: Binaliw landfill still ‘critical’, at risk of fire

It also found inadequate fire-suppression facilities, with no fire hydrants, fire extinguishers, or fire hoses available during the inspection.

The inspection team observed landfill benching and a visibly elevated terrain that requires engineering assessment to determine its stability.

Rehabilitation works also continued at the site, while the facility lacked a disinfection area for workers and garbage trucks.

The CCDRRMO recommended continuous monitoring, verification, and compliance checks to prevent or reduce residual disaster and public safety risks.

It also called for an emergency preparedness plan covering emergency response, evacuation, warning systems and an El Niño contingency plan, as well as the creation of an emergency response team with appropriate training.

The disaster office further recommended determining whether rainfall and water accumulation could potentially trigger another slope failure.

No city certification yet

Acting OBO head Architect Ann Ruby King said the Sept. 2 inspection found that the structure affected by the Jan. 8 trash-slide incident no longer existed in the inspected area.

The team also found no ongoing construction of a building or structure there.

Instead, inspectors observed substantial excavation and reconfiguration of the accumulated waste mass.

According to King, the landfill operator told the inspection team that workers undertook the excavation and reconfiguration to displace waste from the upper portion of the landfill mass and relieve loading or stress.

But King said the OBO could not determine whether the waste mass itself remained stable.

“The OBO does not have the technical mandate and capacity” to certify the landfill’s geotechnical stability, slope stability and waste-mass stability, among other matters, according to the office’s assessment presented to the council.

King said the issue falls partly under the Cebu City Planning and Development Office (CCPDO) because the excavation involved land development rather than construction of a building.

She said the landfill operator must secure the appropriate development permit for the area and submit details on slope protection so authorities can assess the site.

The city must also review drainage and the movement of water and residues from the area, she said.

‘We are talking about safety’

Councilor Joel Garganera pressed the OBO on whether the inspection had actually assessed the stability of the landfill rather than simply the buildings and material recovery facility.

“It’s very obvious it’s not the structure, MRF, that’s being inspected. It’s the structure- the entire mountain of garbage. We are trying to assess the durability and stability of the said mountain of garbage,” Garganera said.

King acknowledged that assessing the waste mass requires technical expertise beyond the OBO’s scope.

When Garganera asked whether the office could determine the height of the dumpsite in terms of storeys, King said she could not provide a technical assessment of its height.

Garganera also questioned whether city offices had coordinated sufficiently with the planning office before the inspection.

King said the OBO would coordinate with the CPDO to obtain the necessary information and permits regarding the slope, staging area, and drainage.

She also said the operator would need to provide a detailed slope-protection plan that the city could review.

Risk factors

Garganera later asked Tariman whether, from the perspective of disaster response, the landfill could safely continue receiving Cebu City’s garbage while rehabilitation continued.

Tariman did not declare the facility safe.

“Based on inspection, there are identified risk factors and safety gaps requiring corrective measures and further technical evaluation,” Tariman said.

He said the determination would rest with the appropriate agency and noted that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) had issued a memorandum containing conditions for the facility.

The executive session had also been intended to hear from the DENR Environmental Management Bureau VII on the technical basis for allowing PWS to operate the landfill while rehabilitation continued.

DENR-EMB VII, however, did not attend the session.

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