Magis Eagles secure CVIRAA ticket with Palarong Mandaue basketball title

The SHS-AdC Magis Eagles team. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles capped a dominant campaign in the Palarong Mandaue 2026 Division Meet by capturing the elementary basketball championship and earning a ticket to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet.

The Magis Eagles completed a clean sweep of the tournament after beating Tabok Elementary School (ES), 60-35, in the championship game on Monday, Sept. 7.

Mentored by Gabriel Catolico, with Jethro Balogbog and Gio Laguyo serving as assistant coaches, Ateneo went unbeaten throughout the tournament to claim the division championship.

READ: CVIRAA 2026: Cebu City virtually bags another lopsided title run

The Magis Eagles opened their campaign in impressive fashion, crushing Cubacub ES, 70-14, in their first game.

Ateneo then secured a spot in the semifinals after defeating Paknaan ES, 36-25, in its second assignment.

READ: 2 Magis Eagles squads mount CVIRAA, NBTC campaigns

The Magis Eagles advanced to the championship round after again beating Tabok ES, 36-25, in the semifinals.

Ateneo completed its unbeaten run by defeating Tabok for the second time in the tournament, this time 60-35 in the championship game, to secure the title.

The championship team is composed of Theo Matheu, Arkin Ayson, Asher Ding, Farrell Dy, Schyler Famador, Daniel Gothong, Miguel Plaza, Addison Sarcauga, Franco Servano, Dawson Tan, Stefano Tequillo, and Ludwig Trocio.

Meanwhile, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters topped the high school division.

With their Palarong Mandaue title, the Magis Eagles will represent Mandaue City in the upcoming Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association Meet in 2027 in Danao City in northern Cebu.

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